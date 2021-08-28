Steve Cotterill feels Gillingham management played part as Shrewsbury's David Davis see red

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Davis and Gills midfield counterpart Daniel Phillips were dismissed in stoppage time as Town's 2-1 comeback win over the Gills ended in bad-tempered style.

Referee Sam Allison initially sent off Phillips before appearing to forget Davis had already been cautioned, and Cotterill believes Gills boss Steve Evans and his management team played a part in the Town man's eventually dismissal.

That led to unsavoury scenes in the two Montgomery Waters Meadow dugouts, in which two further red cards were flashed. Cotterill – whose side recorded a first league win of the season – made a beeline for Evans before being intercepted by Gills No.2 Paul Raynor, who was then held to the floor by Town substitute goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne. Both Raynor and Burgoyne were also given their marching orders.

Cotterill said of the incident: "I'll tell you how I saw it – that potentially he (Davis) was going to get a red card, but seemingly he didn't.

"So then I was wondering whether I'd got it wrong on Digga being booked or not.

"For me it was disappointing it was brought to their attention - but what can you do about that?

"I don't know why Harry was given a red card. But he's come in and said sorry.

"I'm not sure the ref had the best of games to be honest, anyone can get a red card when the referee's had the day he had today."

Asked if it was an unfortunate finale to a first league win, Cotterill replied: "No, I don't give a damn about it.

"I'm really fine with it, I don't give a damn. It just shows how tight-knit they all are, because everybody was together through it and there will be a lot more months we'll need that spirit, it was excellent."

Evans admitted afterwards he was 'appalled' at the incident. He said: “What happened at the end, I will let the video show that, but I’m appalled by the actions of some people.

“I’ve not seen the video but I am appalled."

Cotterill added: "Digga wasn't getting sent off. So they've gone over to the fourth official to get Digga sent off, the referee was about to start the game.

"I think that happened, yes, from both of them (Evans and Raynor) which is why I went over. I wasn't happy with that.

"I think when that happens, there's not a lot you can do about it, but I would be protecting my players, like he was protecting his. If he thinks one of his is sent off and one of ours should've been, then maybe I'd have done the same.

"But if someone has something to say, so be it."