Steve Cotterill believes in Shrewsbury Town troops

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The boss feels there ‘isn’t a lot wrong’ with how his men have started their league campaign, albeit come out on the wrong side of results against Burton and Morecambe.

Pompey’s Fratton park is the venue this evening for Salop. The hosts, under Danny Cowley, have won both of their opening League One contests.

“I still believe in the lads that we’ve got, very much so,” Cotterill said. “It’s funny really, because one chance going in, if we’d have gone 1-0 up against Burton it’d been a different game.

“When I look at Morecambe, we’ve given away a really sloppy penalty, we’ve lost a runner and given away a ball we had no right to get. We were the better team up to that goal, much the better team. We looked confident and needed a chance to go in.

“Even in the second half, had one gone in, I wouldn’t have minded seeing where we were.”

The boss added: “There isn’t a lot wrong with us, we’ve got a tough game at Pompey, but there isn’t a lot wrong with us.”

Town travelled to Hampshire yesterday and are assessing injuries to attackers Shaun Whalley (hand) and Ryan Bowman (hamstring).