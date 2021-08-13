Daniel Udoh growing into 'special' Shrewsbury star

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2.

Udoh, who turns 25 later this month, sparkled after coming from the bench on Tuesday to net a fine double and haul his side level in the Carabao Cup first round tie against Lincoln, which Town progressed through on penalties.

The former AFC Telford United favourite was handed a new Town contract by Cotterill in the summer as the manager highlighted the potential Udoh can reach – but warned the striker must add more goals to his game.

And Udoh, who recently became a father, is quickly off the mark with his first two goals this term as he looks to rapidly eclipse the total of five he managed last season.

"I think he's lighter, he's fitter – but I think all of them are like that who were here last year, they've certainly shed a few pounds and look fitter for it," Cotterill said of his striker.

"I think Dan is starting to grow up. He was a mature boy anyway, but he's starting to grow up.

"He's a father now, I think that changes people, they become a bit more confident. They're not the centre of attention now at home, the baby always is.

"I think he's growing up. The team will be absolutely delighted for Dan, he's just such a special boy, honestly he really is.

"I hope that he can carry on doing that. And not just that, look at this overall play, I think that is improving as well."

Udoh, Ryan Bowman and Rekeil Pyke are Town's current senior centre-forward options, though teenagers Tom Bloxham – Tuesday's penalty hero – and Charlie Caton are also involved in the first-team squad.

Cotterill, however, has made no secret his desire for attacking reinforcement before the August 31 transfer deadline. Shrewsbury are yet to fill the vacant No.9 shirt and are eyeing top quality.

They added further transfer and wage funds to the pot with the £350,000 sale of Ollie Norburn to Peterborough this week. The midfielder was also one of the club's top earners.

Cotterill said: "It may help (free up funds) before the end of August. We've got a really good fee.

"We're delighted and we will reinvest in the team. We have got spare money for wages, we're just trying to wait for those players we're in for.

"It is about trying to hold your nerve a little bit. I'm not saying with any arrogance we'll be OK, but you hope those signings will fall for you at the end, because we will need strengthening.