Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill hints at Ollie Norburn exit

Oliver Norburn of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Midfielder Norburn was an unused substitute against Burton as it was confirmed Cotterill had stripped him of the captaincy in favour of Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Town suffered a 1-0 Montgomery Waters Meadow defeat to the Brewers as Cotterill returned to the dugout and supporters returned to the stands. Almost 6,000 fans turned up for the first time in 15 months to create an impressive atmosphere.

The boss said record-signing Norburn and international team-mate Aaron Pierre are well behind their Town team-mates’ fitness levels.

Cotterill said of Norburn, 28: “I don’t think he’s been up to speed, like Aaron (Pierre) has not been up to speed.

“He ended up playing three games out there, but ended up doing no training. He came back and had five days off with a chest infection.

“I think developments will happen between now and the end of the transfer window, and that then will tell everyone a story.”

Cotterill’s side lost out to a John Brayford goal conceded after half hour in a poor first half. Salop improved after the break and did enough to deserve an equaliser.

The boss added: “The fans aren’t the only ones disappointed, because me and the players are. It was emotional for everyone on the first day of the season. There is all the hype with it, and then all the expectation that comes with it.

“Sometimes it can be a blessing – but we’ll only know that when the season goes on.

“You could see the players weren’t happy, the disappointment in them.

“What is important now is we take the second-half performance and we start the next game like that.

“We did this last year, we wasted moments in games. We’ve not got to do that – play within ourselves and we did that a little bit in the first half.

“Fitness levels were great, they went all the way until the death, all 96 minutes we didn’t look dead on our feet, we were good, strong, fit, and we’ll benefit from that game and the pressure environment that comes with it.”

Town are back at home in a quick turnaround tomorrow evening, as they welcome fellow League One side Lincoln City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Cotterill is likely to make some changes for the visit of the Imps, although his Town squad is not currently blessed with huge depth.

New Town recruit Luke Leahy started at left wing-back and caught the eye with his willingness to attack. He was one of six out of seven new signings to begin from the off.