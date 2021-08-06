Steve Cotterill remains coy on identity of Shrewsbury Town 2021/22 captain

Oliver Norburn of Shrewsbury Town.

Town are yet officially confirm squad numbers for the new season or reveal the identity of their captain, and Cotterill was coy when asked about it on Thursday.

Ollie Norburn has been Town captain for a couple of seasons after being appointed by former boss Sam Ricketts. But the midfielder missed Shrews' pre-season friendlies on international duty and experienced chief Cotterill experimented with the armband in Norburn's absence.

New recruit Elliott Bennett, 32, who was club captain at previous club Blackburn, was captain against AFC Telford United, 20-year-old left-back Nathanael Ogbeta was skipper at Hereford and striker Ryan Bowman wore the Town armband in a friendly at former club Exeter.

"I'm not telling you," Cotterill replied in his press conference when asked about a skipper for the upcoming campaign.

Asked if it was a change, he added: "I'm not telling you, I haven't spoken to that person yet – but I will do.

"I've waited, someone told me once to not make a decision until I have to, so I've been toying with it for a little while but I think I know where I am today."