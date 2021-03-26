Undiagnosed knee problem frustrated Shrewsbury Town striker Curtis Main at Portsmouth

John Brayford of Burton Albion and Curtis Main of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Main made the move to Paul Cook’s Pompey in 2016 after a couple of impressive seasons at Doncaster and started well in League Two with five goals in 12 games.

But the North East-born powerhouse’s Fratton Park stint then hit the buffers due to an undiagnosed knee injury, which saw him play little part in Portsmouth’s promotion campaign.

“One word that sums my time up at Pompey would be ‘frustrating’,” said Main, who left via ‘mutual consent’ in early 2018. “I had intolerable pain in my left knee and tried everything, I couldn’t have worked any harder. It wasn’t necessarily a fitness thing, I was fit in that respect, I just wasn’t clinically fit. I kept breaking down.

“Nobody could put their finger on what it was – and I wasn’t too happy with the explanation at the time.

“In the end, I outsourced somebody to get myself right. I paid another physio away from the club and he identified a nervous system issue in my knee.

“It worked. I didn’t need an operation – and was back towards the end of the season.”