Salop Social: Praising Shrewsbury's ‘grit’ and remembering Steve Jagielka

Steve Jagielka of Shrewsbury

Nathan Rowden

When a side like Shrewsbury sits 17th in the table most sides would be forgiven for thinking there’s an easy three points on the cards.

However, Steve Cotterill’s Salop have turned into quite the stubborn opponents in recent months and have been picking up points from sides both at the top and bottom of the table.

The 1-1 draw with high-flying Hull last weekend was a prime example of a top side, who could maybe have expected to roll Salop over, leaving with just a point, a point maybe more than what they deserved.

This side has developed grit. Yes, there have been a few shaky results under Steve Cotterill and Aaron Wilbraham, and a couple of way below par performances, but that has to be understood in the context of the season, and how Covid has impacted the club. That grit, while maybe not something the purists will enjoy, is what has saved Shrewsbury this season, and it is something which has been lacking for some time.

The ability to take points against the odds, to be stubborn, to frustrate your opposition, is so important in League One and will provide a base for next season. It’s maybe not the sexiest football to watch on iFollow, but I can guarantee if we were in the ground we’d all be loving it and bouncing away from the Meadow.

Ok, so we’re not blitzing teams, or scoring bags full of goals every week, but we are showing desire and determination to stay in the league and hopefully secure a decent mid-table finish, and as I’ve said numerous times, for this season survival on and off the pitch is all that matters.

Chris Hudson

It’s been a solid few days for Shrewsbury – four points gained from gritty, hard-working performances.

They were displays that served as a fitting tribute to Steve Jagielka, the long-serving club winger whose death was announced last week at the tragically young age of 43.

Jagielka played for Town through the difficult years of the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the club struggled and eventually got relegated to non-league football. Yet through these times, his commitment was never in question. And he treated us to some moments of genuine quality too – just as Harry Chapman did with another stunning winner at Burton on Tuesday evening.

Jagielka was undoubtedly one of my favourites during this era, when I rarely missed a game home and away. There won’t be many players I’ve seen appear in blue and amber more than him.

Later, I would go on to have a career as a sports journalist and actually covered AFC Telford for this paper for a few years. There, I would get to know Steve as a person when he came to play for the club. He was just as likeable off the pitch as he was on it. I was shocked and saddened to hear that he had died. Sometimes, life just isn’t fair.

It was heartening to see how well the club has responded, with moving tributes online and before Saturday’s draw with league leaders Hull. It’s no less than Steve deserved.

Steve Jones

Last week Salopians were shocked to hear of the news Steve Jagielka had died aged just 43.

‘Jags’ played a big role at the club in his six years at Gay Meadow and was also fondly remembered at his other previous teams.

I remember idolising him along with the likes of Ian Dunbavin, Jamie Tolley and Sam Aiston when I first started watching Shrewsbury as a kid, even if I was more interested in my sweets than what was happening on the pitch.

Later, those guys would be the first names on the team sheet during endless hours spent playing Championship Manager 1999/00 and 2001/02. I even took Jagielka’s old number 16 at my Sunday league team in Shrewsbury, but never achieved anything like he did on the pitch.

His blonde highlights and silver boots typified Millennium fashion trends and helped make him all the more memorable. Photos of him in old Shrewsbury kits, which should be remade, were incredibly nostalgic.

It would be great if there was a permanent memorial when fans return.