No fans for Shrewsbury Town or AFC Telford after tier three announcement

A general view of the Montgomery Waters Meadow home stadium of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

No supporters will be allowed at the Montgomery Waters Meadow for Town's game with Crewe on Saturday and beyond.

Telford fans, meanwhile, are in the same bracket after being able to return to the New Bucks Head for just one game – the 2-1 loss to Chester on Boxing Day.

That was first game with a home crowd cheering them on for Gavin Cowan's side since March.

Shrewsbury, at the start of this month, were one the first clubs to get fans back in following the end of the national lockdown, with up to 2,000 fans allowed.

Their games against Accrington, Charlton, Lincoln and Blackpool were all played in front of a crowd, but now matches will be back behind closed doors.