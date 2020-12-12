Steve Cotterill looks for Shrewsbury Town unity

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town gestures. (AMA)

The Town chief was appointed as Sam Ricketts’ successor at the end of last month and is tasked with lifting the side out of the mire in League One.

Ex-Bristol City, Portsmouth and Forest boss Cotterill, who has 25 years’ experience as a manager, revealed the prospect of improving players and teams, as well as bringing supporters together, is what provides the chief satisfaction.

“I’m not one that sits here and pats myself on the back, I don’t do that, look for that or need that,” said Cotterill, who takes his team to leaders Hull today.

“I want the football club to be good, I want it to be whole, I want the players to get all the credit when we win games. I want the fans to enjoy themselves.

“I want them to get right behind the players. I want to do really well for the club and then sit back and look at them enjoying themselves, that’s what I want, that’s what gives me pleasure.

“Giving other people pleasure gives me pleasure. I don’t enjoy receiving presents, I love giving them. There are givers and takers in life and I’m definitely a giver, I love pleasing people. You can’t always do it, because you’re responsible for the team, but I like helping people and put high demands on it.”

Shrewsbury are the 10th club in Cotterill’s career in management. The boss, a confidant of chairman Roland Wycherley for almost two decades, had been out of work for more than two years.

Cotterill has drawn his two league games in charge prior to today’s trip to Humberside, alongside an FA Cup victory and EFL Trophy defeat.

Surmising a whirlwind two weeks in charge, he added: “I’m enjoying the football club, my relationship with the chairman, the chief executive, the secretary, the staff I’ve got, inherited, players I’ve inherited – I’m enjoying myself.