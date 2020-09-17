Daniel Udoh aiming to take his chance with Shrewsbury Town this season

The Town striker, 24, hit good form just before the coronavirus shutdown, at the end of his first campaign back in full-time football with Shrewsbury.

Ex-AFC Telford striker Udoh scored two in two games and looked the part for Sam Ricketts’ men and sees the new campaign as a ‘perfect opportunity’ to grasp his chance.

“Definitely,” Udoh replied about enjoying a breakthrough campaign. “Last year I was lucky enough to be given a chance.

“I felt like I took the chance towards the end and this year I know the management, they know me, it’s the perfect opportunity now I’m not getting any younger.

“Twenty-four is a perfect age as well. I can almost show football and the club what I’m about and make a name for myself almost.”

Udoh earned his move to League One after a prolific 26-goal National League North campaign with neighbours Telford, where the striker still lives with his family.

He added: “I speak to Deano (Whitehead) and the gaffer a lot, I’m trying to learn as much as I can. I might think I’m doing well, but they might think I’m not. I need them to keep pushing me.

“I felt they did that a lot last year which helped me understand what type of league it is.

“Hopefully this year I’ll be able to prove myself as a striker in League One.”

Ricketts’ side are playing a more offensive 4-3-3 system this season and the manager has promised more goals and excitement.

“One hundred per cent it’s music to my ears,” Udoh added. “We get people closer to us when playing it forward instead of being isolated.

“You have team-mates to lay it off to, more chances in the box, more people in the box.

“We press and win it high, the higher you win the ball the closer you are to their goal and the more chances we’ll get.

“In football, fans pay their money to be entertained. At the end of the day we’re entertainers.

“You want to score goals, that gets them off their seats. They want to see us play well and do tricks.

“They don’t want a boring Saturday of a 0-0, if we don’t win it doesn’t help the atmosphere.”

“They bring an atmosphere and push people on.”