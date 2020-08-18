Shrewsbury Town face away tie with Middlesbrough in Carabao Cup opener

Salop, who have enjoyed a number of cup giant killings in recent years, will do battle with Neil Warnock's Championship side - hoping to cause another upset.

Following the delayed start to the football season due to coronavirus, the first four rounds of the Carabao Cup will all be played in September, with most top flight sides entering at the second round.

The first round ties are scheduled to take place on Saturday September 5, although Championship clubs are likely to see games moved to account for the international break. This will affect Salop's tie, having been drawn against Boro.

No fans will be in attendance for the fixture, with the game to be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, Shrewsbury bowed out of the competition in the first round, virtue of a 4-0 defeat to Rotherham United.

Sam Ricketts will be hoping to go at least one better this campaign, with the potential of a top flight opponent in the second round.