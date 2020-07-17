Dean Henderson is on hand to help Shrewsbury kids

The goalkeeper, who enjoyed a fine loan at Montgomery Waters Meadow in the 2017/18 season, found time in his packed top-flight schedule to check in with the Town’s youngsters.

Manchester United’s on-loan Sheffield United shot-stopper Henderson was the latest to inspire the next generation of footballers at Shrewsbury over the period of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson, a product of the Shrewsbury academy who also went on to play in England’s top flight, and Villa midfielder John McGinn have also provided inspiration and guidance via video link.

Town’s academy manager David Longwell could not speak highly enough of the impact Henderson, 23, had on Shrewsbury’s young players.

“We wanted to get a high level goalkeeper on and there was no-one better than Dean Henderson, who had a great spell here,” said Longwell.

“Through the chairman I contacted him and he was more than happy to help and come on and talk to all our goalkeepers.

“He was fantastic and spoke really well. He is a top role model and gave the boys great advice.”

Henderson’s progress has sky-rocketed since he made 48 appearances for Shrewsbury two seasons ago, including helping Town to the League One play-off final.

He became a real fans’ favourite for his on and off-field endeavours in Shropshire, including shaving his hair to raise money for Hope House charity and watching games with supporters.

Having helped Sheffield United into the Premier League, Henderson has established himself as one of the top flight’s most consistent goalkeepers for the Blades, who are pushing for a European spot.

The virtual classes with established professionals are a conscientious push from the club to support youngsters stuck at home over the months of lockdown.

Inspiration has not just come from external sources, as first-team boss Sam Ricketts, coach Dean Whitehead and members of the Town’s senior squad have given countless hours of video lessons and priceless advice.

Lessons have both physical and technically-focused and specific per position, with Goldson addressing young defenders and Scotland international McGinn offering advice to midfielders.

Longwell explained: “When the lockdown came in I felt as academy manager it was extremely important to support all our academy players.

“As a club, the chairman, Brian (Caldwell) and Sam totally agreed and we have worked really hard to continually engage the young players.

“We’ve been doing daily and weekly fitness and technical programmes with live Zoom calls on both, plus team Zooms and position-specific Zooms with the players.”

It is not just Shrewsbury Town’s academy youngsters benefitting from online video calls during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Town’s coaches have benefitted from Continuing Professional Development (CPD) sessions from Red Bull Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch, former Albion boss Tony Pulis, Arsenal academy manager and ex-Germany star Per Mertesacker, Manchester City academy director Jason Wilcox and Hibernian manager Jack Ross.