EFL to meet after feedback on League One

It is understood clubs had until 2pm today to pass comment on the governing bodies’ recommended framework on how to conclude the season, which was proposed late last week.

A majority of 51 per cent from the EFL’s 71 clubs is required for a change in regulation, a figure that the league are confident in reaching after consultation with clubs.

League bosses will then meet tomorrow, where there is potential there could be a resolution for all EFL clubs to cast their vote on how to finish their respective campaigns.

The Shropshire Star understands that a majority will vote in favour of curtailing the League One season with no further matches played.

That would promote top two Coventry and Rotherham and relegate Bolton, Southend and Tranmere.

Oxford, Portsmouth, Fleetwood and Wycombe would contest play-offs when safe, which is likely to draw particular backlash from Sunderland and Peterborough, who will miss out in seventh and eighth place.