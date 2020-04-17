Rick Parry: Season will be finished with or without fans

Last week Parry wrote to all 71 football league clubs – including Albion, Walsall and Shrewsbury – advising that their players "down tools" and have three weeks off in the hope of returning to training on May 16.

And today the chairman published an open later to fans, where he confirmed matches are likely to return behind closed doors when football is able to return.

Parry, though, said the EFL is looking into a number of streaming options so fans don't miss out on the action.

The EFL plans to finish the season, including the play-offs in 56 days, but despite a re-start date of June 6 being mooted, Parry says there are no guarantees of when matches will resume.

In an open letter, he wrote: “When it comes to footballing matters, I understand the desire among fans for definitive answers, particularly around the conclusion of 2019/20 campaign.

“As I am sure you will appreciate, the situation presents significant operational and financial challenges, including the logistics of clubs returning to full operational status, the practicalities of playing football behind closed doors, and the possible knock-on effects for the 2020/21 campaign.

"Please be assured that we are working hard on these and will update you as soon as we can once decisions have been made.

“To give you an honest assessment of the current situation; the point at which you will be able to attend games again remains unclear.

“Please be assured, however, that we are going to welcome you back to stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Your contribution to the matchday experience and atmospheres created in stadia up and down the country is something we should never take for granted.

"Unfortunately, I cannot tell you today when football will resume, though whenever we do return, matches are likely to be played without crowds.

“With or without spectators, delivering a successful conclusion to the 2019/20 season remains our goal to ensure the integrity of our competitions.

"This, of course, means that a number of factors – including when, where and within what timeframe fixtures will be played – must be given careful consideration in line with Government advice.

“And whilst we are unfortunately without the presence of the hundreds of thousands of supporters who pass through EFL turnstiles each week, we will endeavour to bring live football direct into your homes once it returns.

“Plans are continuing to be worked up for all games to be broadcast either via our broadcast partners, iFollow or equivalent Club streaming services. We will update you on this once we know when matches will recommence.”