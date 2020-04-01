Menu

How are Shrewsbury players coping with home training? Lewis Cox and Nathan Judah discuss - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury players continue to train from home as the football season remains on hold.

Nathan Judah and Lewis Cox

But what exactly are they doing and what access (if any) do they have to the training ground?

Nathan Judah speaks to Lewis Cox on exactly how the Salop players are maintaining their fitness.

And what happens if and when the season does resume?

Is a June start feasible? Or is it now becoming the more realistic choice to re-commence next season?

Would a null and void suit Shrewsbury?

