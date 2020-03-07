Shrewsbury Town 2 Oxford United 3 - Report

Sam Ricketts’ men began by continuing the trend of a recent improvement in the attacking third as well-taken goals from forward pair Daniel Udoh and Callum Lang opened up a healthy advantage just after half an hour.

But Vela was shown a second yellow card 10 minutes before the break by unpopular referee Sebastian Stockbridge and that proved the turning point.

Marcus Browne reduced the arrears in first-half added time and Town were unable to keep their in-form visitors at bay as substitute Dan Agyei netted a beauty to equalise just before the hour.

With their numerical advantage the promotion-chasing U’s enjoyed more of the play for the final half hour but chances were few and far between as it looked like Salop may hold on for a welcome point - until Ruffels rose unmarked at the back post two minutes from time to head home a super Browne free-kick in front of a rampant away end.

The conceding of another late winner is the latest sickener to Ricketts and his side, who looked like they were continuing their recent progress after two wins in three and - starting in the new attacking system - scored two super goals to open up a fine lead.

At 2-2 the excellent Udoh, who enjoyed his best game for the club, had a decent chance to give Town the lead again but was denied.

But Oxford were the side celebrating at full-time having sealed their fifth win on the spin and a second 3-2 Montgomery Waters Meadow victory in succession, having come from behind to do likewise last season.

Referee Sebastian Stockbridge left the pitch at half-time and full-time to a chorus of boos after a controversial performance in which, at various points, he struggled to keep control and was the centre of attention for the game’s turning point with Vela.

But, while the visitors climbed to third, Salop were left empty handed again, rueing a costly dismissal and another day that might have been.

Ricketts elected to reward the Town 11 that picked up that priceless victory at Bristol Rovers last weekend.

Unlike Rovers, who had won just once in 16 attempts, visitors Oxford were in flying form ahead of their trip to Shropshire.

But the Salop boss remained committed to his newly-designed 4-3-3, with last weekend’s match-winner Udoh again flanked by fellow forwards Jason Cummings and Lang.

The headline team news for Shrewsbury was the return of former Oxford star Conor McAleny, back from a hamstring injury for a place on the bench against the team he spent a prolific loan with in 2017.

Defender Ro-Shaun Williams, again starting at right-back, made his 50th appearance for the club.

Karl Robinson’s U’s made a couple of changes from the side that edged past Southend last time out, with defender Sam Long and attacker Nathan Holland recalled.

Oxford, who carry the mantle of a talented footballing side, came out like a train at the Meadow.

Within 35 seconds former Wolves man James Henry had a dangerous low cross evade ex-team-mate Ethan Ebanks-Landell. Oxford worked it back inside the box and dangerman Matty Taylor got to the ball ahead of Max O’Leary but could only shank wide from a tight angle.

Oxford looked to have settled well but, very quickly, Shrewsbury found their feet and more.

Intense pressing from skipper Dave Edwards allowed Cummings a chance to run on to a ball down the right side.

Wind helped keep the ball in on the byline and the Town striker worked on to his left foot before testing keeper Simon Eastwood with a rising drive. Lang wound his leg back to volley the rebound goalwards but Long made a good block.

Town stepped up to match Oxford’s bright start and were rewarded.

Cummings chipped a delightful pass over the top for Udoh to race on to and the in-form striker held off his defender superbly before turning in a smart acrobatic finish almost as he hit the deck that left Eastwood flapping at air.

Confidence was visibly soaring, blue and amber tails were up. Ricketts’ men almost made it 2-0 as Josh Laurent, the more advanced of the midfielders, gave a lovely one-two with Udoh but sent a low finish straight at Eastwood.

The visitors did respond. O’Leary sent a dangerous dipping cross behind for a corner before the keeper tipped a header from defender Elliott Moore around the post.

Town were creating chances at will and playing with a freedom seldom seen this season. Udoh took a ball brilliantly out of the sky before firing at Eastwood from outside the penalty area before the busy goalkeeper made an important stop from Vela’s low cross with Cummings lurking.

The hosts were dealt a blow just after half hour as Aaron Pierre trudged off with what appeared to be an injury to either his hamstring or thigh area. The defender’s leg was already heavily bandaged.

He was replaced by Scott Golbourne, who filled in at left-back with Omar Beckles shifting into the middle.

Golbourne’s first involvement was a pass out wide left for Lang. He appeared to have sold the frontman short but a supreme Lang dummy flummoxed his defender before Lang made a charge for the box.

The on-loan Wigan man drifted along the edge of the box, trying to create an angle on his right foot, before sending a fine low strike in at the near post, giving Eastwood no chance.

Salop were in dreamland 34 minutes in but barely 60 seconds later they were in trouble.

Vela had been shown his first yellow card after just 10 minutes for trying to bring down a U’s man and, 10 minutes before half-time, he was made to pay as referee Stockbridge flashed a second yellow for a foul near the Town penalty box.

Ricketts was forced into a reshuffle but remained brave as Laurent and Edwards manned the centre of midfield, leaving his forward trio in situ.

Town were worried on a handful of occasions before the break with their numerical disadvantage. O’Leary looked shaky, a times coming for balls he didn’t need to with defenders covering. Ebanks-Landell had a word with his shot-stopper in what looked like asking for louder calls.

Both sets of supporters and management began to fume with the man in the middle as, at times, Stockbridge lost control.

Shrewsbury were not completely pushed back and another sighter of their confidence levels came as Lang volleyed a supreme effort narrowly over from distance.

Five minutes added time were given at the end of a busy first period and Shrews were punished.

A crossfield pass to Town’s defensive right was misread by stand-in right-back Williams, who did not know Browne was waiting to pounce behind him, and the attacker nipped in to fniish a composed effort under O’Leary.

The officials left the field at half-time to fierce jeers from the home faithful.

The sides emerged after a much-needed breather and Shrews had a slightly different look about them, with midfielder Brad Walker on for Cummings as Ricketts’ attempted to get to grips with being a man down.

But it was Robinson’s visitors who again started the brighter. Moore again tested O’Leary from another big header but the Town keeper held on well.

Ricketts made his third and final change by the 56th minute as Donald Love replaced the impressive Lang as Town switched to a back five out of possession with wing-backs.

Robinson responded with an attacking change, sending Agyei on for defensive midfielder Alex Gorrin.

Seconds later, almost with his first touch, Agyei had restored parity with a lovely leveller.

The powerful forward showed some neat control on the left corner of the Salop box before curling a stunning finish into the opposite top corner, agonizingly out of O’Leary’s reach.

After giving up their lead Shrewsbury were on the ropes somewhat and Oxford sniffed blood.

Agyei was almost the hero again as he cracked a bullet half-volley narrowly wide from a partially cleared corner.

Shrewsbury had little in the way of an outball with Udoh now attempting to make inroads up against the visitors’ back four.

Referee Stockbridge continued to struggle to make friends with decisions at times leaving both sides perplexed.

Chances were at a premium in the final 20 minutes. Henry stabbed wide from a Ruffels cross before Laurent superbly freed the tireless Udoh, who could only send his finish at Eastwood.

But Shrews continued to offer the U’s opportunities from set-pieces late on and the final one, in the 88th minute, proved terminal as Ruffels’ free header sent the 900-plus Oxford faithful into ecstasy and up to third place.

Shrewsbury Town (4-3-3): O’Leary; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre (Golbourne, 33), Beckles; Vela, Edwards ©, Laurent; Cummings (Walker, half-time), Udoh, Lang (Love, 56).

Subs not used: Burgoyne (gk), McAleny, Goss, Caton.

Oxford United (4-3-3): Eastwood; Long, Dickie ©, Moore, Ruffels; Gorrin (Agyei, 57), Brannagan, Browne; Henry, Holland (Sykes, 39), Taylor (Mackie, 90+1).

Subs not used: Stevens (gk), Forde, Thorne, Kelly.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge

Attendance: 6,474 (928 Oxford fans)