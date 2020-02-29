Bristol Rovers 0-1 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Town followed up victory over Doncaster and a disappointing last-gasp defeat against Tranmere with Daniel Udoh's second-half winner at the Memorial Stadium, which lifts Sam Ricketts' men up to 15th.

Shrews reporter Lewis Cox rates the Town performances after a second win in three games.

Max O'Leary - To his defenders’ credit, O’Leary only had one shot to save – but he did that well, a fine claw away from his top corner to deny Alfie Kilgour. Did well getting a strong connection to a few Rovers crosses that came into his penalty area on a comfortable afternoon. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - Back in the side after a few games on the bench and back with a bang for the centre-half who found himself on the right side of Town’s back four. Defended solidly for the most part against the tricky Josh Ginnelly and came up with a super assist for the winner. 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Played his part in the Shrews backline achieving a second clean sheet in three games and had some good moments defensively. Almost got to a corner early on when he should have connected and overhit a few long passes but was robust in his challenges. 6

Aaron Pierre - Some really positive, front-foot defending from the Town stopper, who was a huge presence in both penalty areas. Looked sharper than he did in the midweek defeat to Tranmere, which was a poor display amid a return to fine form. Rovers had so answers. 7

Omar Beckles - Kept his place at left-back and didn’t do a lot wrong again. Beckles has been a solid option in the unnatural role. A willing runner in attack and a couple of decent balls in if a little unbalanced. Defended well for the most but a couple of fouls given away late on could’ve been more costly. 6

Josh Vela - His first 90 minutes completed as a Town player and the new signing gave a quietly understated but accomplished display in the middle of the park. Was busy in 50-50s and used the ball simply. Most set-pieces were good, too. Might have hit the target in first half. 6

Dave Edwards - The skipper has been in great form in recent games and continued that at the Memorial Stadium with another captain’s performance. He allowed the hosts no time on the ball anywhere on the pitch, working really hard to close opposition down and used ball smartly. 7

Josh Laurent - A mixed bag for the midfielder who was given the more attacking midfield role of Town’s trio. One early shot was easy for Jamal Blackman and a late effort took a good save. Set up Jason Cummings for a big chance after the break after missing a pass earlier on. 6

Callum Lang - The in-form forward given the slot on the left of Shrews’ front three. Left frustrated with himself a couple of times early on but always direct and trying things for the side. Unlucky not to score with second of Town’s triple first-half chance and not far away late on. 6

Daniel Udoh - Shrewsbury’s match-winner keeps on improving and put in another busy, bustling display at the Memorial Stadium. Low finish well saved early on but he was a thorn in the home defence in creating chances before and after the big moment, his fine low finish from distance. 7

Jason Cummings - Back in the starting line-up alongside the other two forwards for the first time this season and he was a willing runner. Should have done better with his two chances either side of half-time but gave Rovers something to think about. Crazy booking while walking off as a sub. 6

Substitutes:

Kayne Ramsay (Cummings, 86) - n/a

Brad Walker (Lang, 90+2) - n/a

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Love, Golbourne, Goss, Caton.