Shrewsbury Town 1-1 MK Dons – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' men had their winless run in League One stretched to eight games in what ended an entertaining contest which could have been won by either side.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the hosts' displays as Shrews remain 16th ahead of Tuesday's visit of Accrington Stanley.

Joe Murphy - A surprise inclusion with Max O’Leary rotated out and Murphy was largely untroubled until the telling moment where he palmed Sam Nombe’s shot to Rhys Healey. Did well dealing with crosses but was fortunate to get away with penalty that wasn’t on Carlton Morris. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - Continued in the team with a chance to put his Anfield disappointment behind him and the young defender responded well. He did all of his basics well against lively duo Healey and Carlton Morris. Let the former free to smash the crossbar late on. 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Like last week at Rochdale, the defender faced a former loan club but had a couple of shaky moments against the Dons, where he tasted relegation two seasons ago. Was sluggish on the ball early on and almost caught, which at times prompted Dons forward. 5

Aaron Pierre - Was a little loose in some of his clearances, below the high standards the big stopper has set himself. A lot of Dons’ joy came down Town’s left, the side Pierre occupies, on this occasion with Omar Beckles. Made one superb challenge to cover from Dave Edwards. 5

Kayne Ramsay - A Shrewsbury debut for the teenage defender signed on loan from Southampton on deadline day. He only lasted 53 minutes at right wing-back but showed some encouraging signs, with one particularly strong tackle endearing himself to fans. Defended well in general. 6

Dave Edwards - Took a couple of knocks in midfield and it seemed to affect his performance and ability to press high into MK Dons and force errors. Was fortunate late on not to gift the Dons another goal after being caught on the ball but didn’t stop working in Town’s midfield. 5

Josh Laurent - Had a quiet start to the afternoon but grew into the game and was strong late on as those around him tired. Led the charge for Town when the game was stretched as the catalyst for counter attacks. His pass on one promising occasion was just behind Daniel Udoh. 6

Omar Beckles - Something of a mixed bag but ultimately a positive afternoon for the Town stalwart in the alien position of left wing-back. Beckles looked like making the difference with his rocket into the top corner but was unfortunately caught out in the build up to Dons’ equaliser. 7

Conor McAleny - A home debut for the new loan forward after he caught the eye at Rochdale seven days previous and he was impressive again. McAleny was always keen to drive forward and take opposition on. Shot at the keeper early on and over in the second half and remained a threat. 7

Jason Cummings - Keen to impress, Cummings showed flashes of energy and quality on the ball but they were few and far between before his withdrawal just before the hour. His burst down the right helped create a chance for partner Daniel Udoh but had no joy in front of goal. 5

Daniel Udoh - After an eye-catching cameo at Anfield, Udoh merited his start and was Town’s star man. Was relentless in his work rate and forced Dons into error and error. Won the ball back in the build-up to Beckles’ goal and had a good low strike well saved. 7

Substitutes:

Sean Goss (Ramsay, 53) - Had a positive impact coming from the bench. Put himself around well and used the ball intelligently. 6

Callum Lang (Cummings, 61) - Unfortunate not to start but made up for it with a typically busy performance, involved in the goal and was very positive. 6

Subs not used: O'Leary (gk), Sears, Love, Golbourne, Hart.