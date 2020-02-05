Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts questions VAR rules after loss to Liverpool

Shrewsbury thought they had taken the lead early in the second half at Anfield, but Shaun Whalley had his goal disallowed after a lengthy VAR check found a player had been offside earlier in the move.

"I like VAR, I don't mind it, the problem is it just highlights rules,'' said Ricketts.

"How far back to go before a goal to disallow it? I remember a goal here not too long ago I think van Dijk handled it on the halfway line.

"VAR said it was too far away from the goal to get involved so how far back do you go? I worried about Shaun Whalley, no problem there, I worried about Daniel Udoh's phase, he was offside.

"But it ended up coming back five, six or seven passes earlier, 10 or 15 seconds before the goal that they give an offside for.

"Somebody just needs to set a rule that you can only go back so far. It didn't make any difference to the goal - Scotty Golbourne's coming back to our goal. He didn't get an advantage.

"The way I understand it VAR was brought in for a Thierry Henry handball, real final actions, not two or three phases before the goal gets scored.

Liverpool fielded their youngest ever senior side, at just 19 years and 102 days, claiming a famous FA Cup victory as defender Ro-Shaun Williams' calamitous own goal gifted the home side the win.

VAR was used in the replay at Anfield, and not in the first tie at Montgomery Waters Meadow, as VAR is only permitted to be used in Premier League grounds that are licensed to use the technology in the third, fourth and fifth rounds of the competition.

However, every match from the quarter-final stage onwards will be licensed to use VAR.