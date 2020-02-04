Menu

Advertising

'That support was something I will always remember!' Shrewsbury fans proud despite Liverpool defeat - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Shrewsbury fans

Sam Ricketts’ side had their dreams cruelly ended by VAR after it denied Shaun Whalley’s opener before the hour - which sparked wild scenes in the Anfield Road ends for 8,000 Salopians on their first visit to Anfield.

After a forgettable first half against a young Liverpool side, Shrewsbury rallied and looked to be rewarded as lifelong Reds fan Whalley nodded into an empty net but the goal was chalked off.

'That support was something I will always remember!' Shrewsbury fans on Liverpool FA Cup defeat

It looked like extra time was looming but, unsure of his surroundings, former Manchester United youngster Ro-Shaun Williams headed agonizingly into his own net - a second own goal in nine days against the Premier League leaders.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport Shrewsbury Town video Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News