Fans snap up tickets for super Shrewsbury Town's Liverpool trip

More than 6,000 tickets have been snapped up by fans ahead of tonight's clash at Anfield, and coachloads of Salopians will be leaving for Merseyside, hopeful that Town can take advantage of Jurgen Klopp's plans to take the night off along with his entire senior squad.

If Shrewsbury emerge victorious against Neil Critchley's under 23s, they can look forward to a trip to Chelsea in the fifth round.

Season ticket holders and loyalty points holders were able to get tickets for the past few days, and the plan was for the remainder to go on general sale tomorrow.

But the club has decided to put the remaining tickets on general sale from 5pm yesterday.

Among those heading to Anfield will be taxi driver Ibrahim Bah, a Sierra Leonian Town fan who has a charitable foundation in his homeland, with a football club named after Salop.

For the initial clash in which Shrewsbury battled back to draw 2-2 with the Premier League leaders, Ibrahim paid for children from his Shrewsbury FC Lungi team to watch the game in a cinema.

He's also funded the boys to watch the replay, though he will be in attendance at Anfield with his son Zak. He said: "My son is based in Liverpool so I'm going to meet him there and we'll go together. I'm really looking forward to it and the so are the kids in Sierra Leone."

The Shrewsbury Town ticket office is open from 9am today selling remaining tickets for the clash.