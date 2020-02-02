We will score goals playing that way – Shrewsbury Town's Conor McAleny after impressive debut

Sam Ricketts' men fell to a late 1-0 League One defeat courtesy of Tyler Smith's winner for the hosts but Town dominated throughout without taking their chances.

Attacker McAleny, signed on loan from Fleetwood last week, was Shrews' standout performer on his debut, occupying the wide left position of a front three and causing the Dale a number of problems, particularly in a lively first half.

The 27-year-old thinks more of the same will see his loan side push on. He said: "I thought we knocked the ball about pretty well and probably deserved a couple of goals.

"Goals decide games, they've had two chances and just been able to nick one in.

"We've had a lot of chances, we should've scored a few but if we play like that every week then I'm sure we will put the ball in the back of the net.

"I felt good, I trained yesterday with the lads and it's a great dressing room that made me feel welcome."I'd rather go straight in (and play) to be honest."

McAleny started just four times for Joey Barton's Cod Army in the league before his January switch to Shropshire. The former Oxford and Wigan loanee made 17 appearances in all competitions, netting three goals.

Now he is focused on benefitting as much as possible from his Salop spell.

Advertising

"I'm really excited, we've got three months coming up, a lot of games and I'm looking forward to it," McAleny added.

"Every player wants to play games. All the best to Fleetwood but I'm at Shrewsbury now and that's all I'm thinking about.

"I want to chip in with goals and assists and play as many games as possible."