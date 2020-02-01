Jurgen Klopp snub leaves a bitter taste for Shewsbury Town

But there is no debate about it – the few days since last Sunday’s momentous occasion have been messy and disrespectful to Shrewsbury.

Jurgen Klopp’s comments while the post-match party was still young were obnoxious, stubborn and certainly appeared to have no consideration for the Reds’ hosts.

The whole situation leaves a bitter taste. There seems to be no responsibility for who is at fault here. Klopp laid the blame on the Premier League and there has been radio silence elsewhere.

The German did credit Shrewsbury and, in his follow-up press conference on Tuesday, came out with ‘I feel a bit sorry for Shrewsbury, after the game everyone spoke about what I said but not their brilliant performance’.

Hopefully the Reds boss pities Shrewsbury for the £72,000 in broadcast fees his rather thoughtless comments cost. In revealing Liverpool will send inexperienced kids into battle with Town, he pretty much wrote off any chance of the replay being televised.

It is no surprise that Klopp’s Cup replay snub made all the headlines. Shrews rightly won praise in some quarters for their stunning fightback against the European champions, but most column inches were largely dominated by Klopp’s whinging.

Nobody of a Shrewsbury persuasion is naive enough to argue that the FA Cup isn’t low on Liverpool’s priority list.

But, with a staggering 19-point lead, the Reds have a first title in 30 years all-but sewn up. The English top flight’s new winter break could surely be worked around to leave at least a squad of mixed strength to host Salop – even if Salah, Mane and Firmino are away sunning themselves.

Why were FA Cup fourth-round replays not considered when such breaks were discussed? They may be a drop in the ocean for clubs like Liverpool, but for Shrewsbury and many others they could be nights that define a generation.

Klopp’s refusal to turn up at what will likely be a sold-out Anfield is patronising and belittling.

The Reds were stung by the EFL earlier in the season after being told to play their Carabao Cup quarter-final a day before a Club World Cup tie in Qatar. That one left Klopp’s hands tied.

And while Liverpool expected to be able to jet off again for some R&R ahead of a busy schedule that includes European action – they must surely acknowledge Shrewsbury.

A strong Liverpool side failed against Sam Ricketts’ men. The Premier League leaders don’t owe Shrews anything, but the least they could do is give Town the honour of the rematch the League One side earned.

As if this wasn’t difficult enough to swallow, the club and its fans were then left in limbo over the scheduling of their first trip to Anfield in 134 years.

It might not be Klopp’s A-Listers but it will still mean everything to the visitors.

A historic victory – you could make a case for the visitors as favourites now – and a trip to Stamford Bridge wouldn’t be a bad way to soothe the sour taste.