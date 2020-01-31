Bolton Wanderers interested in Shrewsbury Town defender Omar Beckles

Beckles, 28, is out of contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow in the summer and appears to be available should the clubs manage to agree terms.

The centre-half has mostly acted as cover for Sam Ricketts' side this season with Beckles, Ro-Shaun Williams, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Aaron Pierre all vying to be part of a back three.

The former Accrington Stanley stopper has made 17 starts in League One this season. Beckles has appeared 118 times in his two-and-a-half years with Town and could join former Shrews team-mate Toto Nsiala at Wanderers.

But any move before tonight's 11pm is not straight forward. The Trotters are under a transfer embargo, therefore cannot pay a fee and are limited to 23 professionals.

It may be the case that there needs to be departures at the University of Bolton Stadium before any move for the Grenada international could be sanctioned. Ipswich Town were another club mentioned with the powerful defender this month.

Shrewsbury have already brought in a defender on deadline day as 19-year-old Kayne Ramsay checked in on loan from Southampton this morning.

Ricketts is understood to not be in the market for more cover in the middle of defence, as Brad Walker, Donald Love and Ryan Sears can all fit into the role.