Shrewsbury Town 0 Gillingham 2 - Report and pictures

Sam Ricketts’ men failed to take their FA Cup heroics against European champions Liverpool into League One and were well beaten by Gills after two first-half goals.

It is six league games without a win for Shrews who, in 16th, now find themselves 11 points off the play-off places.

Stuart O’Keefe’s strike, poorly handled by Max O’Leary, and Olly Lee’s penalty after Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s sloppy foul did the damage but the visitors could have been further behind on a bitterly cold Kent evening.

Town improved marginally after the break and went close through Josh Laurent, Aaron Pierre and Shaun Whalley but, not for the first time after some Cup magic, Ricketts’ side came crashing back down to earth leaving Anfield feeling a long way away.

Following the glorious highs of the Meadow party against the world club champions it was straight back down to earth for Ricketts’ men.

With just two days of training and preparation after Liverpool recovery, the Town boss acknowledged the big ask for his players to go again in Kent.

And with that in mind the Salop boss rang the changes. Five in total for the trip to the freezing south east.

In came Omar Beckles, Ryan Sears, debutant Sam Hart, Brad Walker and Daniel Udoh.

Ro-Shaun Williams, Donald Love, Scott Golbourne, the injured Ollie Norburn and Sean Goss made way.

For left wing-back Hart it was a first Shrewsbury appearance since joining on loan from Blackburn a fortnight ago.

There was no start for FA Cup hero Jason Cummings, who again had to make do with a place on the bench.

Ricketts’ visitors knew the trip to Steve Evans’ in-form hosts presented an opportunity to catch up on a number of sides above them in mid-table.

The hosts handed a home debut to seasoned lower league frontman John Akinde, brought in from Lincoln.

Even the Priestfield PA announcer congratulated those in attendance for braving the elements. The pocket of hardy travelling Salopians were seated in the far corner of the stadium as opposed to the open terrace behind the goal.

Ricketts lined his side up in an attacking 3-4-3 system with Callum Lang and Whalley either side of Udoh.

But it was Gillingham who started the brighter. Akinde was too strong for Pierre and his smart cut-back was sent inches wide at the near post by Lee.

Shrewsbury were looking a little unconvincing at the back in the early stages but Gills found no way to punish them.

Hart showed some purposeful moves and decent deliveries early on but Shrews’ first opening did not come until midway through the first half.

Orchestrated by Walker with some nice skill and a deft pass, Udoh fired a cross over from the left at pace that Whalley could only divert over.

That was as good as it got for a while for Salop, who looked at sixes and sevens in defence.

The visitors had just been let off after O’Leary failed with a punch against the towering frame of Akinde. Pierre was able to block Jordan Roberts’ follow-up but Shrews couldn’t clear and O’Keefe made them pay.

The midfielder, who netted from the spot at the Meadow in October, curled into the bottom corner from outside the box with a helping hand from O’Leary - who could only palm into the net.

Shrews failed to respond. Passes and clearances were smashing into team-mates and flying astray, with all three defenders guilty parties.

Akinde’s cute lob drew a sprawling O’Leary save before Roberts missed a gilt-edged header from Jack Tucker’s cross.

But Town could not keep Gills at bay. The hosts smelt blood and were handed a chance for two as skipper Ebanks-Landell brought down Akinde in the box while racing back from the left flank position.

Lee converted cool as you like from 12 yards to cap a dismal first period for Town.

It took just four minutes of the second half for Ricketts to call for Cummings and Edwards to warm up. But Salop showed signs of life as Udoh and Lang worked an opening for Josh Laurent just outside the box.

The midfielder, subject of Championship interest, curled a nice strike that flicked wide off Jack Bonham’s left-hand post.

Cummings and Edwards were sent on for a rescue mission 10 minutes after the break but Salop could’ve found themselves 3-0 down, only for home sub Matthew Willock to flash wide after jinking through.

Town looked more cohesive after making the changes and worked into better areas with Edwards in support of Cummings and Whalley but openings on goal were few and far between. Love was sent on for Sears with 25 minutes remaining.

Farcical scenes made up much of the final quarter as referee Geoff Eltringham struggled to keep control of the context.

Injuries broke up the action before home boss Evans got involved in arguments between Town players and saw yellow from the man in the middle.

The hosts wasted chances to put gloss on the scoreline. Akinde headed a free-kick over before Edwards cleared off the line from Tucker.

Shrews sent Beckles up front for the final 15 minutes as Pierre thrashed into the side netting and Whalley had an attempt off the line.

It was another evening on the road to forget for Shrewsbury.

Gillingham (4-4-2 diamond):

Bonham; Fuller, Ehmer ©, Tucker, Ogilvie; Jones, O’Keefe (Willock, 45), Pringle, Lee; Akinde (Charles-Cook, 90+5), Roberts (Hanlan, 89).

Subs not used: Walsh (gk), Mandron, Jakubiak.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-3):

O’Leary; Beckles, Ebanks-Landell ©, Pierre; Sears (Love, 65), Walker, Laurent, Whalley, Hart; Udoh (Cummings, 55), Lang (Edwards, 55).

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Williams, Golbourne, Goss.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham