Menu

Advertising

Last few tickets going on sale for Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool FA Cup clash

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published: | Last Updated:

Shrewsbury Town fans will have to be quick off the mark if they want to bag one of the last tickets up for sale for the Shrewsbury v Liverpool FA Cup when they go on general sale from 9am tomorrow.

Fans Kath Gratton, Tim Thomas, Hazel Corbett and Brian Kitson queue at the ticket office

The third round FA Cup clash will see more than 7,000 fans pack the Montgomery Waters Meadow when the game kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Tickets have been selling well since they went on sale last week. Season ticket holders and loyalty points holders were able to get their hands on them first, with many queuing outside the stadium's ticket office waiting early on Friday morning.

Ian Whitfield, spokesman for the club said that demand had been high.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News