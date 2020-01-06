Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury aim to replicate Bristol City show every week

Town booked a third round Montgomery Waters Meadow replay against the Robins for next week and will learn their possible fourth round opponents in tonight's draw.

Sean Goss was the unlikely Town goal hero on Saturday as his well-executed strike from outside the box handed Shrewsbury a second-half equaliser – the least they deserved – on an afternoon they out-performed their higher-ranked opposition.

Ricketts, whose side are preparing for tomorrow night's trip to Doncaster in League One, admitted he was not surprise with how the tie panned out having told his players beforehand they were well capable upsetting the odds.

"I thought it was a real good team performance against a good side with good players," said the Shrewsbury boss.

"To a man we were excellent, very disciplined in what we were trying to do, really stifled a good side but also showed a lot of ability with the ball and attacking prowess as well.

"I said (to them) before the game I'm well aware of what we're capable of. It's hard to replicate it every week, that's the bit we're striving for.

"But we know what we're capable of and I said if we replicated it we'd win the game and we were very close to doing that.

"The measure of the performance as a whole was that we were very comfortable watching the game. It was very clear what we were trying to do.

"We dominated possession, shots, an awful lot of statistics away from home at a Championship side which is very pleasing and the players should take a lot of credit."

A number of Town players caught the eye but none more so than young winger Ryan Giles, who tormented the Robins backline all afternoon.

Ricketts added on the Wolves loanee: "Gilo is a fantastic young player. He started the first 13 league games or something and came out with an injury.

"I've been drip feeding him back in. He started the last game and started again and I thought he was outstanding, probably his best game of the season.

"It's confidence and belief in himself. He's a young lad and is understanding and learning how to gain confidence. I thought he was excellent."