Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts set to re-evaluate loans

Chelsea youngster Luke McCormick, who is 21 next month, has not featured in League One since the end of August, having only appeared in EFL Trophy ties since.

And the future of Norwich midfielder Louis Thompson, who has found it tough to get up to speed through injury problems, will also be re-evaluated.

Thompson, 25, has made 14 appearances for Town – 10 in the league, but started just once.

Ricketts said: “We evaluate everything. Who has played, who hasn’t, who can we get more out of. It benefits everyone, not the club but individual as well.

“We have an obligation to the player and parent club and try to do things right.

“There’s been the form of other players, Ollie Norburn, Josh Laurent, Dave Edwards, Sean Goss and Brad Walker means unfortunately he (McCormick) has found game time hard to come by.

“We’ll speak to him and see where we go from there.”

Thompson arrived having played little football having struggled with a long-term Achilles injury.

Town currently have five loan players on their books, the maximum number eligible to feature in a League One matchday squad.

The others are No.1 Max O’Leary, Wolves youngster Ryan Giles and Wigan’s Callum Lang – who is coming back from a broken metatarsal.