Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Rotherham United – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' men looked to have taken a worthwhile point against the Millers as Aaron Pierre's header just before the midpoint of the second half cancelled out Joe Mattock's opener.

But Michael Smith came from the bench late on and directed a header into Town's top corner seven minutes into added time to seal the points. Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the performances.

Max O'Leary - Made one good stop early on, although Carlton Morris' strike thundered off the post on to the goalkeeper before flying clear to safety. O'Leary was good aerially for the most part but was just unable to stretch enough and keep out Smith's winner. 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - A reasonably solid display and made some big interceptions late on, notably on Freddie Ladapo who threatened a tap-in, but will be a little disappointed with some uncharacteristically wayward distribution 6

Aaron Pierre - Town's star man on a day a few of his colleagues disappointed. Gave a strong performance in defence and was the standout player even before his well-taken equaliser. Defended superbly both in simple interceptions and last-ditch challenges. 7

Omar Beckles - Did himself no damage with another solid display on the left side of Town's front three. Wasn't caught out positionally with more Millers threat coming down Town's right. Beckles was big and strong and did well. 6

Donald Love - The full-back has had better games in a Town shirt. Not for the lack of trying, as he got up and down his right flank but grew frustrated with certain Rotherham antics. Picked up a soft booking in the second period and trod a thin tightrope for the remainder before coming off late on. 6

Josh Laurent - Town missed his usual influence on things in a game that didn't seem to involved the midfield often enough. Laurent could not quite pick up the ball in space and time to motor up to speed. Often he was crowded out or caught on it. 6

Brad Walker - Handed a second league start on the bounce after impressing at Blackpool and Walker caught the eye again. With Town poor in the first half he helped wake up proceedings with some skill and imagination and was brave on the ball. Doing himself plenty of favours. 7

Scott Golbourne - Another assist to add to his ever-increasing tally with a delightfully weighted cross for Pierre to convert. Golbourne's performance was full of endeavour up and down the left if at times a little uncharacteristically wasteful on the ball. Still did well. 7

Dave Edwards - Worked hard in defensive areas to win the ball back for his side and try to get them going in forward areas. It never quite came off for Edwards or any of his attacking partners against the Millers on an afternoon they were below their best. 6

Shaun Whalley - Usually always so reliable to be the sharp and lively option in Town's side but Whalley seemed strangely off-colour, in keeping with a number of team-mates. Good floated free-kick in build up to equaliser. No less energy in his performance but little to nothing came off. 6

Fejiri Okenabirhie - Should've been in a good pace after his match-winning efforts at Blackpool but unfortunately for the lone striker he was on the periphery against the Millers. A giant backline gave Okenabirhie no chance with flick ons. He was crowded out and fed off scraps. 6

Substitutes:

Daniel Udoh (Okenabirhie, 68) - Added something to Town in the 20-odd minutes he was involved. Had a sharpness and energy as Town improved late on and helped create. 7

Ryan Giles (Edwards, 78) - Ditto Udoh, although Giles had less time to make an impact. He drew one good save from Daniel Iversen and is such a threat with his speed. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams (Love, 86) - n/a

Subs not used: Murphy, Goss, Fane, Cummings.