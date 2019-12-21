Boss Sam Ricketts predicts quiet January transfer window for Shrewsbury

The January transfer window opens in 11 days and Ricketts does not foresee a busy month of comings and goings at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Ricketts is keen to not rock the boat at Shrewsbury, where – after plenty of movement since his appointment just over 12 months ago – he is building a tight-knit group.

“To an extent,” Ricketts said when asked if his January plans had long since been set in stone.

“Players’ availability changes week to week and we’re not even in January yet.

“We’re in a far more stable position now than in previous windows we’ve been here. It’s not going to be wholesale changes like there has been.

“It depends on who becomes available and such. We’re a real settled group who get on very well which is really important and (rather) than add an enigma, the group is more important than anything else.”

“I don’t know, I’m happy with where we are,” added Ricketts, who recently revealed there had been 39 players sign and depart in his one-year tenure at Town.

“There’s a few loan lads that, hopefully, obviously stay with us which are sometimes out of your control. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Advertising

Former Town loan midfielder Greg Docherty, who is out of favour at Rangers, has this week again been linked with League One rivals Peterborough.

“Doch was fantastic last year. Player of the season and rightly so,” Ricketts said.

“He’s a player of interest for a number of sides. He went to Rangers, it was billed as the perfect loan and it was – he was great for us and Rangers.

“He’s a big Rangers fan, they’re doing extremely well, does he want to leave? I don’t know.

“I don’t think there’d be anyone in League One who wouldn’t be interested to be honest because of his impact last season.”