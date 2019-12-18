Ethan Ebanks-Landell can kick on – Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts

The Town stopper has been a big hit since becoming Ricketts’ first signing of the summer after checking in from Wolves.

Ebanks-Landell, who turned 27 this week, had been at the Molineux club since aged nine.

He has become an integral part of Shrewsbury’s resolute defence under Ricketts, who revealed he is unsurprised by the centre-halves’ form.

“Probably harshly but I’m not surprised – Ethan is doing what I expected him to,” said Ricketts.

“Sometimes that can go understated because you expect high standards and when they do it you don’t necessarily give them the recognition they deserve.

“I see no reason why Ethan can’t go and play higher. He’s big enough, strong enough, quick enough and good on the ball.

“He’s had a few niggles which may have hampered him over the last couple of years but he’s been pretty much injury-free this season.

“He’s had good foundations with good game understanding.

“There are little things that happen in games which Ethan reads with or without the ball.”

Ebanks-Landell, who has helped Shrews keep 12 clean sheets this term, hopes leaving Wolves can kickstart his career.

“I’ve come here hoping it’s going to be a step back to step up,” he said. “And I want to do that with Shrewsbury.”

He added on his defensive partners Ro-Shaun Williams and Aaron Pierre: “They all offer different things. Ro’s younger so you have to talk to him a little more to keep him going and concentrated.

“Pierre is a lot more experienced but I’m quite a big talker in the team.”

The defender said: “Obviously the more talkers on the pitch the better. We’re a young team, there’s probably just Scott (Golbourne), Edo (Dave Edwards) and Murph (Joe Murphy) and then it’s me, Norbs (Ollie Norburn) and Omar (Beckles) age-wise.

“It’s not the oldest group. The middle-aged older ones like me have to step up.”

Former Shrewsbury captain Graham Coughlan has joined League Two Mansfield Town after stepping down as boss of Town’s league rivals Bristol Rovers.

Town’s League One game at Doncaster Rovers has been rescheduled for Tuesday January 7, with a 7.45 pm kick-off. The game was postponed due to international call-ups.