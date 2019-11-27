Shrewsbury Town and Aaron Pierre charged with violent conduct

In a statement from the FA, the governing body has alleged that both clubs 'failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.'

It comes from an incident during the 17th minute of the League One clash, that Rovers won 4-3.

Referee Graham Salisbury booked Josh Laurent, Ollie Norburn and Louis Thompson and Rovers players Anssi Jaakkola and Victor Adeboyejo after the incident.

Town have also been accused of failing to stop their players from engaging in violent conduct, while Pierre himself has been charged with violent conduct for the 17th minute incident.

The FA have said that the incident was not seen by the match officials, but was caught on video.

Both clubs have until Friday November 29 to respond, while Pierre has until 6pm today to respond.

Shrewsbury Town have said they are considering whether to contest the charges.