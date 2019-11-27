Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury Town and Aaron Pierre charged with violent conduct

By Liam Keen | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town, and their defender Aaron Pierre, have been charged with violent conduct by the FA after Saturday's loss to Bristol Rovers.

Aaron Pierre against Bristol Rovers.

In a statement from the FA, the governing body has alleged that both clubs 'failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.'

It comes from an incident during the 17th minute of the League One clash, that Rovers won 4-3.

Referee Graham Salisbury booked Josh Laurent, Ollie Norburn and Louis Thompson and Rovers players Anssi Jaakkola and Victor Adeboyejo after the incident.

Town have also been accused of failing to stop their players from engaging in violent conduct, while Pierre himself has been charged with violent conduct for the 17th minute incident.

The FA have said that the incident was not seen by the match officials, but was caught on video.

Both clubs have until Friday November 29 to respond, while Pierre has until 6pm today to respond.

Shrewsbury Town have said they are considering whether to contest the charges.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen
Sports Reporter - @LiamKeen_Star

Sports journalist at the Express & Star, primarily covering Walsall FC and grassroots sport across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Got a story? Get in touch on 01902 319456.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News