Shrewsbury 3-4 Bristol Rovers – David Verman's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' men were 2-0 and 3-1 down in the home clash, eventually clawing the scoreline back to 3-3, but were undone by the curse of the former players in Abu Ogogo.

Shropshire Star digital sports reporter David Verman rates the Town displays.

Joe Murphy - The horrendous mistake for Bristol's third goal early in the second half spoilt what would have been a relatively decent performance from Murphy. A couple of comfortable claims alongside some easy saves either side of the mistake may see him keep his place in the side come Mansfield next week. Not much he could have done about any of the other three goals which were more down to defensive errors rather than goalkeeper inadequacies. 5

Aaron Pierre - The most impressive and convincing of Shrewsbury's three centre-backs. Gained more composure as the game wore on after showing a lack of awareness for Bristol's second goal. Magnificent assist for Shrewsbury's first goal in a way unbecoming of a centre-back. Resilient within tough conditions. 6

Scott Golbourne - Surprisingly looked much more comfortable in the second half as a centre back, while offering much more going forward as he was involved in the build up to Shrewsbury's equaliser. Produced what could have been a game saving block before the ball ricocheted to a Rovers player as they scored the winning goal. Made a few mistakes in a defensive line in which there were many individual errors, but ultimately came out of this one relatively unscathed. 6

Dave Edwards - A lacklustre performance from Edwards. A significant lack of creativity in his performance and extremely risk adverse during a game in which Shrewsbury needed goals. Any of his notable contributions were ephemeral and didn't ever look like he would add to his recent goal tally. 5

Ro-Shaun Williams - A summation of Williams' performance came late in the first half. After giving the ball away and giving himself a telling off while jogging back into position, he harries his defender down the right hand side to quell a rather dangerous Bristol attack. Part of a backline that showed such poor organisation throughout while often being caught out of position, Williams may have slightly redeemed his own cause with some decent defending when under pressure. 5

Omar Beckles - Made a number of costly errors in what was a day to forget for Beckles. Gave the ball away far too often due to poor decision making while his unconvincing headed clearance led directly to Bristol's second goal. Attempted Cruyff turns and heel to heel flicks when under pressure in his own third fortunately went unpunished, but it was a display where some simplicity was needed. 4

Advertising

Ollie Norburn - After a rather excitable start, that saw a couple of potentially reckless challenges and a yellow card shown for dissent, Norburn gave a performance in which his simple and uncomplicated technique was showcased. Difficult to tell whether his free-kick was a stroke of genius that deceived everybody, or a scuff that crept past the first man and in, either way he was one of the better players on the pitch. 7

Donald Love - Made plenty of vital blocks and interceptions to prevent crosses, while haranguing Bristol Rovers' wide players in a game where Shrewsbury struggled to deal with balls in the box. His clearances and distributions left a little to be desired, but with so little going on up top, it's hard to blame him for the failure to find a forward. 6

Louis Thompson - Made a fantastic run into the box in the sixteenth minute in which he arguably should have been awarded a penalty. Provided some of that creative spark and improvisation that was missing with Whalley out of the team. 6

Josh Laurent - The best player on the pitch from a Shrewsbury Town perspective. Worked well at times to relieve his team of pressure in the midfield and drive them up the field. Scored two very well taken, but contrasting goals, to give Shrewsbury more than a semblance of hope of getting a winner going into the final ten minutes of the match. Dispossessed and broke down a number of Bristol attacks with the most all-round and encompassing performance of the afternoon. 8

Advertising

Jason Cummings - A very risk averse performance from Cummings. Often played the simple ball when a little ingenuity was needed in a stagnant and discordant Shrewsbury attack. Routinely beaten in the air and unable to hold the ball up as well as Okenabairhie did when he came on. However, the poor service with Town looking for the early long ball did him no favours. Looked slightly improved after the introduction of Okenabairhie, but nevertheless, a quiet day for Cummings. 5

Subs:

Ryan Giles (Beckles, 57) - Ryan Giles changed the game after coming on in the 57th minute. His deliveries from set-pieces and deep crosses had the Bristol Rovers defenders scrambling at times. He added the width that Shrewsbury so desperately needed while imbuing them with attacking impetus. 7

Fejiri Okenabairhie (Thompson, 57) - Helped to shift the momentum in Shrewsbury's favour after coming on. His quick feet and unpredictability earned them the free-kick that led to Norburn's goal but failed to register any significant chances himself in the 35 minutes he was given. 6

Lenell John-Lewis (Cummings, 77) - N/A

Subs not used: O'Leary, Ebanks-Landell, Walker, McCormick.