Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town looking to power through

The football authorities yesterday launched a formal investigation into The Silkmen following the club’s failure to pay their players – with the first-team squad currently on strike over unpaid salaries.

That meant Macclesfield had to field six youth team players and five loanees against Kingstonian in the FA Cup.

And yesterday EFL chiefs gave Macclesfield until 4pm today to prove they are able to pay wages.

The club has submitted assurances it can. But if it can’t the issue will be picked up the EFL’s disciplinary committee.

Even if that happens, though, they will still be able to play tonight if they can field a team.

Ricketts, however, says the issues at Macclesfield don’t affect his side, with the boss only focused on securing the victory that will get them into the second round.

“It’ll be similar to any other game for us,” he said.

“We don’t play on Saturday so we’ll be putting out a strong side, maybe one or two who haven’t been playing will play because of those on international duty.

“But ultimately we’ll be ready to rock and roll. There’s nothing we can do about Macclesfield. We just have to get ready. If we win the game it guarantees qualification and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Meanwhile, Ricketts said striker Jason Cummings is continuing to improve his fitness after two months with the club.

“Last week was his biggest week,” the manager said. “Ninety minutes at Wycombe, 60 in midweek and 60 again.

“That’s for a player who hadn’t played 90 for nearly a year. He’s getting there, his desire to play is great.”

“He’s a hungry goalscorer and games is what he needs to we’re trying to get in as much as we can.

“There’s no way he would’ve been able to 90 minutes then (when he signed), let alone, 90 then 60 and 60 again. There’s a long way to go.”