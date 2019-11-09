Much more to come, insists Shrewsbury skipper Ollie Norburn

The Town skipper is not ready to settle for the current mid-table position Sam Ricketts’ side occupy in League One after an encouraging start to the campaign.

Norburn, 27, overcame a difficult knee injury that postponed his start to the season and feels there is a lot more to come from new-look Shrews, who put league action to one side today as they welcome Bradford City in the first round of the FA Cup.

“I’ve never settled on anything,” said Montgomery Waters Meadow captain Norburn. “I still think there’s a lot more for me personally to offer.

“We’re in a good place as a team, doing OK, but we know within the squad there’s so much more to come.

“It’s still reasonably early in the season, nothing is won or lost in November, it doesn’t show where people are going to end up.

“We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing, to an extent, find a bit more consistency in our performances – that’s personally and as a team.

“I’m sure come the end of the season we’ll see where we are and where we deserve to be.”

One member of the Town squad close to Norburn before his recent departure was summer signing Steve Morison.

Experienced former Wales and Premier League striker Morison, who retired from playing to join Northampton as a youth coach, said he offered guidance to ambitious midfielder Norburn.

“I spent a bit of time with Moro,” Norburn added. “His career spoke for itself.

“He gave a little insight into his career and some tips that I took on board.

“Everything he said was correct for me. I think he saw something in me that maybe could step up and he said that.

“It’s all about working hard and doing whatever extras you can to give yourself that best chance.”