Comment: Testing run may well shape Shrewsbury's season

That is because Sam Ricketts’ side face a rather daunting League One fixture list between now and then.

Shrewsbury, currently in 12th, face eight of the 11 teams above them back-to-back between now and the time we are all trying to shake off Christmas Day hangovers.

Wycombe, Peterborough, Doncaster, Bristol Rovers, Oxford, Coventry, Blackpool and Rotherham make up that list and before the season you would not have claimed them all to be big-hitting promotion contenders, but some have sprung a surprise, not least today’s Adams Park hosts.

Hopefully there is no hangover for Town. But that run, which actually began last weekend against another of the top sides in Sunderland, is just about as tricky as it gets in League One.

It started as well as Blues fans could have wished for.

The 1-0 victory over Sunderland has provided inspiration that Ricketts’ side can compete and outwit one of the best teams in the division.

There are 24 points on offer from the eight games, although it is worth stating Doncaster away on November 16 could fall to international call-ups.

Mid-table also-rans or on the fringes of a promotion tilt? This period will have a big say as the table truly begins to take shape.

Ricketts has guided his side to 21 points from the first 14 games. If Town could take upwards of 12 points between now and Boxing Day they would be in good shape.

Their proud defensive record, one they have high hopes of extending this season, means they are difficult to beat. Draws in some of these fixtures will be welcome results, so long as they can repeat their trick against the Black Cats and do the business in front of goal where required, especially at home.

Shrewsbury are four points from the top six and among a cluster of sides just a single point from seventh. That is no bad start, especially given the scope for improvement this young, new-look side has.

If Ricketts can keep his men in a similar position come the start of 2020, on the coattails of the play-off positions, then Shrewsbury have every chance of fulfilling their ambitions and launching a charge in the closing months of the campaign.

After such a significant player turnover last summer it isn’t expected to be a lively January transfer window at Montgomery Waters Meadow. But if Town find themselves in a position where the top six is a realistic aim they may be persuaded to make a couple of decisive acquisitions, although Callum Lang’s return from injury at that period could be like the clichéd ‘new signing’.

This challenging spell of a little under two months could define Town’s season. A mid-table finish is the minimum fans expect but the capacity for better is there.