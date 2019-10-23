Shrewsbury 1-1 Gillingham – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Omar Beckles goes just after the hour earned the point after Stuart O'Keefe's first-half penalty as Sam Ricketts' men drew for the sixth time in 13 games this term, the joint-most ties in League One.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the performances.

Max O'Leary - The keeper had little to do in the first half before picking the ball out of his net from Stuart O'Keefe's penalty. Was called upon in the second half to make some low saves from tight angles but they were fairly routine. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - Really caught the eye last time out at Lincoln but was not as comfortable here. A couple of loose touches, passes and clearances as Gillingham and their lively attack caused problems, with Alex Jakubiak busy on his side. 6

Aaron Pierre - Not the monstrous performance we saw against Lincoln but still cut a commanding figure. Second-half highlight was him charging out of defence and setting Town away on an attack down the left. 6

Omar Beckles - Town's best performer on the night and capped his display with the crucial equaliser with 25 minutes remaining. He finished Sean Goss' left-sided cross first-time with his instep like a confident striker. Solid at the back too, making good challenges, albeit a couple of sloppy passes. 7

Donald Love - A mixed bag but generally showed more attacking impetus that he has in a couple of games recently which is encouraging. Quieter with a few errors before the break but livened up with the subs and was effective down the right with a fine cross for Fejiri Okenabirhie late on. 6

Ollie Norburn - The skipper was not near his best against the Gills on a night where he struggled to get going somewhat. Played some decent passes to get his side going after the break but felt like the game lacked his usual drive. 6

Sean Goss - Registered the assist for Beckles in the second phase from a half-cleared corner but was a little off-colour with his set-pieces with one into the wall and one over the bar. Caught on the ball a couple of times but some nice passes mixed in there. 6

Josh Laurent - Was Shrews' best player in a forgettable first half as most good went through the midfield. Two storming runs, a real quality of Laurent's, led to good moments. He played a neat one-two and had a decent shot saves. Unlucky to come off on the hour. 7

Ryan Giles - Was one of Town's most likely threats. Heavily involved and used frequently down the left, where he sped past his marker on numerous occasions and whipped in half-a-dozen very good crosses but they weren't taken advantage of. Very clumsy foul for the penalty blotted his copybook. 6

Daniel Udoh - His first league start at the Meadow was good short with a slight ligament tweak inside half hour but he had showed energy and willingness beforehand. 6

Jason Cummings - The Scot's big moment in this one arrived fairly late in the first half but before Gills scored. He received a Laurent pass following a good run and his low finish was kept out by keeper Jack Bonham. Otherwise tidy at times with ball but not as involved as would've liked. 6

Subs

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Udoh, 30) - Some good flashes of strength and endeavour to hold on to the ball but carried little threat until tough headed chance late on that dropped narrowly wide. 6

Shaun Whalley (Laurent, 60) - Had a big influence on things. Ran at the opposition, drew fouls, had attempts on goal from inside the box and whipped in good crosses. Positive and surely pushing for a start. 7

Dave Edwards (Cummings, 73) - Another one to make a good impact from the bench with his use of ball and movement though will be ruining his late headed miss. Should have scored. 6

Subs not used: Murphy, Golbourne, Walker, Thompson.