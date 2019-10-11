Sam Ricketts seeing strong bond develop in Shrewsbury Town squad

Town made big changes over the summer, Ricketts’ first close season in charge, and turned over much of the playing ranks with 13 new faces.

Their business was not complete until transfer deadline day – September 2 – meaning Ricketts has only had just over a month with his full squad.

And the boss feels signs, including the reaction to losing to Fleetwood and the aftermath of the response at Tranmere, show a real togetherness is forming.

“Some of the big things we’ve seen, not necessarily on the pitch but in the dressing room, you see togetherness and leadership in a new team,” Ricketts said.

“They are coming together. It doesn’t go from zero to 100 overnight. It takes time.

“There’ll be good days and bad but I saw a real togetherness.

“They were disappointed after Fleetwood but I saw a real collective drive to put it right away from home.”

The 1-0 victory at Prenton Park was Shrewsbury’s fifth clean sheet in 11 League One games and a much-changed defence followed that up on Tuesday with another against Newcastle United’s under-31s in the EFL Trophy to make it six shutouts in 14 in all competitions.

Ricketts has not had an entirely settled back three yet this season owing to injuries to Ro-Shaun Williams, Aaron Pierre and, currently, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, but reckons his side are deserving of their clean sheets.

He added: “It’s a good record and I think we’ve been good value for our clean sheets as well.

“Max (O’Leary) had to make the save at Tranmere but we’ve had clean sheets where he hasn’t had to make a save

.”