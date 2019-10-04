Tranmere v Shrewsbury preview: Sean Goss out to prove his worth at Town

His Shrewsbury career is barely a month-and-a-half old, yet Goss has already made more appearances (eight) in blue and amber than he managed in two-and-a-half years for QPR (seven).

The German-born former Manchester United midfielder has impressed too. He was thrust in for a first start mid-August in the otherwise forgettable goalless draw against Rochdale and instantly looked like a competent and comfortable ball distributor.

Goss, who turned 24 this week, has since emerged as more than that. He is a talented footballer with passing and set-piece skills well beyond League One level.

He is expected to continue dictating from the base of Sam Ricketts’ midfield tomorrow at Tranmere, a position Goss feels he thrives in and loves playing.

The free transfer from the Hoops had a nightmare time in the capital (for reasons aside from injury he struggles to put his finger on), where he was unable to build on the reputation he earned as United’s heir to Michael Carrick (a tag the Red Devils fan admits ‘he’ll take’ as long as it follows him).

His switch to Shropshire, where he already knew fellow ex-Old Trafford youngsters Donald Love and Ro-Shaun Williams, and now temporarily lives with former Rangers team-mate Jason Cummings, is an important one.

Even at a reasonably young age, the son of parents in The Army – born in the RAF base in Wegberg where he had a British upbringing – felt he need to show his talent regularly. “It brings me a lot of challenges,” Goss said. “I had to come out and prove myself. I hadn’t played football in a long time.

“This is probably the best run of games I’ve had in a long time. It’s about playing and showing everyone what I can do and repay the faith the gaffer has shown in me.

“If you don’t play, people are saying you need to get out and play. But then others will say you haven’t played, it can be a hard balance. Games are so vital. That’s why I’ve been so grateful to come here and show it.

“When you’re in front of a defence you see most of the game. I’ve got good characters around me in Norbs (Ollie Norburn), Josh (Laurent) and Edo (Dave Edwards) are always going to help me as well.”

He added: “He wants me to get on the ball, get us playing from the back, it’s a role I love.”

Goss, who was bought by Manchester United from Exeter City aged 16 with Sir Alex Ferguson in charge before later being involved under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, cites Carrick and Wayne Rooney as two players to have inspired him in United training.

But he has been impressed with what is around him in the Shrewsbury squad.

“Everyone can see the quality we’ve got,” he added. “It’s not just the side – it’s the squad, the depth we’ve got. I know I was impressed when I first came and other guys were as well.

“I don’t think I’m 100 per cent there, I’m building, there’s a lot more to show, I want to get goals as well.”

