Sam Ricketts: Dan Udoh desperate to shine at Shrewsbury Town

The striker, 23, made the three-league jump across Shropshire from National League North to League One with his summer switch from AFC Telford.

Udoh had to miss a spell with a muscle injury – with the boss admitting his striker was trying too hard to get into tip-top shape – but he soon impressed fans with a dramatic late winner at Accrington Stanley.

The Nigerian-born frontman earned himself a first league start at AFC Wimbledon two Saturdays ago and Ricketts admitted Udoh plays a big role.

“I think he’s probably started better than what anyone would have hoped,” Ricketts said.

“We saw potential in Dan and we didn’t know where he would be.

“Sometimes you don’t know until you put them in scenarios and he’s done really, really well.

“He’s made an impact when playing so he earned the right to start in games.

“He’s an infectious character, keen and hungry to come in every day, work hard and improve.

“He wants to have a career as high as he can.”

Asked if Udoh’s impact had surprised him, the boss said: “Yes, in a good way.

“He came through the professional level, dropped down and had a really good year at Telford.

“It was a big jump from the Conference North, but it’s one he’s embraced.”

Ricketts also revealed loan moves for more young players could be in the offing to join Kian Taylor, Lifumpa Mwandwe and Cameron Gregory at Coalville, Newtown and Kidderminster respectively.

“We’re trying to get the young players game time while keeping them under our eye as well,” he added.

“When good opportunities come up – if we don’t think they are going to get game time here – then I’d rather them go out and play games.”