Sean Goss aiming to earn trust from his new Shrewsbury Town team-mates
Sean Goss is aiming to earn more trust from his new Shrewsbury team-mates after being brought in as the man Sam Ricketts picked to dictate Shrewsbury’s football.
The former Manchester United youngster has already impressed fans in his two Town appearances since checking in from Queens Park Rangers.
Ball-playing midfielder Goss, 23, is expected to be back in contention for Ricketts after a knock as Shrewsbury make a first trip to Ipswich Town in 30 years on Saturday.
Ricketts values control on the ball in midfield as important and German-born Goss revealed the manager brought him in to do just that – and that trust from his colleagues to look after the ball will grow.
“I think the more I play with the lads, the more they’ll start to trust me and give me a lot more of the ball. That’ll just take time and a bit of trust,” said Goss.
“e (Ricketts) wanted a midfielder like me who can come in and get on the ball and switch the play.
“Obviously I thought that was a perfect opportunity for me.”
Goss was involved in pre-season training with QPR but spent a couple of weeks working alone before his Shropshire switch was finalised.
He added: “It’s not nice, you obviously want to be part of a team. But I’ve just kept my head down and have been working hard. I was delighted to come to Shrewsbury and get out on the pitch.
“Sometimes things don’t work out how you want them to in football. I’ve come in and I want to lhow what I can do.”
Goss, a Manchester United fan, was signed by the Old Trafford giants from Exeter City as a 16-year-old. The midfielder played alongside new Town team-mates Donald Love and Ro-Shaun Williams in the United youth ranks.
