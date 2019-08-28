Sean Goss aiming to earn trust from his new Shrewsbury Town team-mates

The former Manchester United youngster has already impressed fans in his two Town appearances since checking in from Queens Park Rangers.

Ball-playing midfielder Goss, 23, is expected to be back in contention for Ricketts after a knock as Shrewsbury make a first trip to Ipswich Town in 30 years on Saturday.

Ricketts values control on the ball in midfield as important and German-born Goss revealed the manager brought him in to do just that – and that trust from his colleagues to look after the ball will grow.

“I think the more I play with the lads, the more they’ll start to trust me and give me a lot more of the ball. That’ll just take time and a bit of trust,” said Goss.

“e (Ricketts) wanted a midfielder like me who can come in and get on the ball and switch the play.

“Obviously I thought that was a perfect opportunity for me.”

Goss was involved in pre-season training with QPR but spent a couple of weeks working alone before his Shropshire switch was finalised.

He added: “It’s not nice, you obviously want to be part of a team. But I’ve just kept my head down and have been working hard. I was delighted to come to Shrewsbury and get out on the pitch.

“Sometimes things don’t work out how you want them to in football. I’ve come in and I want to lhow what I can do.”

Goss, a Manchester United fan, was signed by the Old Trafford giants from Exeter City as a 16-year-old. The midfielder played alongside new Town team-mates Donald Love and Ro-Shaun Williams in the United youth ranks.