Daniel Udoh on stunning Shrewsbury win: This is just the start

Sam Ricketts' Town were 2-0 down with 13 minutes remaining at Wham Stadium before an own goal and substitutes Fejiri Okenabirhie and Udoh - in the team for the first time after a groin injury - netted in heart-stopping fashion in front of the away end.

Town competed well and matched their hosts but Stanley edged into a 2-0 lead. Defender Mark Hughes turned into his own net before Ricketts made the inspired change in Udoh and Okenabirhie.

Udoh, a summer signing from neighbours AFC Telford United, admitted the winner was a special moment alongside his 'best mate in football' Okenabirhie.

"It's definitely a dream. The hard work - fair play to the rehab team because I've been injured and they've put me through my paces and got me back up to speed," said the 22-year-old, who played alongside Okenabirhie in Stevenage's youth team.

"It's just the start, I think, just the start.

"Fey is my best mate in football. We've played together before, (we said) let's come on, we've got nothing to lose, it's 2-1 we can win the game.

"I literally said 'Fey, come on, let's just run around and see what we get'."

Udoh reserved praise for the job his team-mates had done despite finding themselves 2-0 down.

"It's not just about me and Fey, it's about the whole team digging in. We were 2-0 down, we got one and then it's perfect for us to come on," he added.

"Getting my goal helps me settle in quicker, it's just down to what the gaffer says, working hard and making sure we give our all.

"Behind the goal I sort of copied Fey's goal (celebrations) and the rope hit me in the face! Wow, it was back to reality.

"I was just buzzing for the fans. They've come a long way and were chanting for us even at 2-0 down, fair play for them."

The striker said Town's coach will be buzzing on the trip back down the M6. He added how his phone would not stop receiving messages and was in a rush to return a missed call to his mum.

Delighted boss Ricketts, whose side are up to eighth, added: “He’s been frustrated with injury in the last two to three weeks or so. We rushed him back in and he’s hardly trained.

"But we rushed him back into the squad today and I’m delighted for him to get back on.”