Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ollie Norburn set to return in coming weeks

The midfielder has endured a frustrating pre-season and opening to the new season, kicking his heels on the treatment table after injuring his knee in the pre-season trip to Portugal.

Norburn was handed the captain’s armband shortly after Ricketts’ appointment last season and the boss is a huge fan of his tenacious, all-action midfielder.

A timeframe has been set at between three and four weeks for Norburn’s return, meaning he will have spent two months injured before a possible early September return, where Town have an EFL Trophy trip to Port Vale (September 3) and welcome Peterborough – the club that tried to sign him this summer – on September 7.

“Norbs will be three or four weeks away and hopefully we get him back, hopefully that’ll be like a new signing,” said Ricketts.

“Yes (it’s exciting to have him back). You want your best players and I think Norbs is one of the best players in the league.

“I think he’s a very, very good player. I like everything about his game, including his personality.

“It’ll be a big bonus to have him back in the side as and when he’s ready.”

Norburn, 26, penned an improved extended contract over the summer as Town kept hold of his services amid interest from elsewhere. The club-record signing made 49 appearances last term, scoring 11 goals.