Steve Morison vows to get Shrewsbury Town strike partner to 20 goals

Okenabirhie was Salop's top scorer last term, netting 16 times in all competitions, and has struck up a promising partnership with 35-year-old Morison over pre-season.

Morison set up one of Okenabirhie's two strikes in the 2-1 friendly win against Dundee United last weekend and, ahead of kicking off the League One campaign at home against Portsmouth on Saturday, the man on loan from Millwall said: "Fejiri is a goalscorer and an incredibly talented boy, especially in front of goal.

"Once he puts it all together, I'm sure he'll have a good career – maybe at a higher level as well.

"He's a very, very good player. I said to him after he scored his second goal against Dundee that we'll get him 20 or 30 goals this season.

"That's what it's all about. I know Fejiri is where I was about 10 years ago where you come off the pitch, having lost 3-2, but scored twice, and you're half happy.

"That's what top scorers do, and I have no doubt that he'll score plenty of goals this season.

"He's got traits which maybe I haven't got, and I've got traits he hasn't.

"It's all about balance. He scored a hell of a lot of goals last year, without me here.

"But if he can do that again, and I can put a few on a plate for him, I'm sure he'll score a few more."

Morison has played in the Premier League with Norwich and been capped 20 times for Wales.

At Millwall, he and Lee Gregory – now at Stoke – were recognised as a force, and Morison hopes the same will be said about him and Okenabirhie.

"Me and Gregs never really had a relationship off the football pitch," added Morison.

"It's not something we worked on every day. It just works, things just work.

"Hopefully, me and Fejiri can be the same.

"Me crossing the ball into an area against Dundee, not knowing he was there but him being there to score, that's a good sign.

"That's not something you speak about or work on, it's purely instinctive from him. Hopefully, there'll be plenty more to come."