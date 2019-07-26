League One places are still up for grabs at Shrewsbury Town – Sam Ricketts

Town welcome Scottish Championship side Dundee United to Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow for the final friendly of their pre-season schedule.

Seven days later Portsmouth will be the visitors to Shropshire as a new campaign gets under way.

Ricketts revealed he has not yet finalised his first XI for the visit of last season’s play-off semi-finalists, adding that players can still force their way in with eye-catching displays.

“My 11 is not done, I haven’t picked an 11 for Portsmouth,” said the Town boss. “So every player is still well within a shout of getting in.

“It’s a case of seeing how this game goes, how training goes and picking a team that gives us the best chance against Portsmouth.

“I don’t think you need to tell them. I think all footballers understand that as soon as they enter the pitch at any time they are playing for their place.”

Ricketts has been boosted this week by the return from injury of midfielder Dave Edwards and left-sided defender Scott Golbourne.

Both featured in the 2-2 draw at Cheltenham on Tuesday night, playing 45 and 90 minutes respectively, and are likely to see more match action against the Tangerines tomorrow.

“We were always hoping so but they’ve worked incredibly hard to be in that position,” added Ricketts. “Scotty Golbourne played 90 minutes, Dave was taken off at half-time with a view to seeing what happens this week ahead of tomorrow.

“It was great to see them back in.”

Town are still without midfield pair Josh Laurent and Ollie Norburn. Laurent is fighting to be fit for Portsmouth, while Norburn is a couple of weeks further back.

Tannadice visitors United, managed by former MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson, are well into their groove after four competitive Scottish League Cup ties this summer.

They were dealt a shock 2-0 defeat by part-time East Fife at home on Tuesday.

Ricketts explained the choice of opposition: “We’re really pleased to get Dundee United down. They’ve played four competitive games so they’re into a really good rhythm already.

“Physically they’ll be very good so it will be a good test for us. Hopefully it’ll mirror the type of football we’ll be facing during the season.”