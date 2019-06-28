Sam Jones leaves Shrewsbury Town by mutual consent

Jones, a signing from Grimsby Town in January 2018, leaves Montgomery Waters Meadow with a year remaining on his deal.

He failed to make an impact at Shrewsbury and made just five appearances, scoring once at Blackpool in front of a big away following. He was loaned out to Cheltenham last season.

Sam Ricketts continues to trim his Town squad to a smaller, more manageable number.

He said: "Sam was out on loan when I first came to the club and now it’s about him going out and playing football more regularly.

“I think it’s best for both parties that he goes off to play football at the level he was at when he came to the club.

“It’s a good move for both parties and I wish him all the best for the future.”