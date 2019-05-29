Ethan Ebanks-Landell hoping for more good times after Shrewsbury Town switch

The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow after ending his 18-year association with Wolves.

A former Molineux team-mate of boss Ricketts, Ebanks-Landell has tasted two promotions and two relegations at Wolves and in various League One loan spells.

He went up to the Championship with parent club Wolves and loan side Sheffield United and suffered the drop at Bury and MK Dons.

The Black Country-born defender was a key part of the Rochdale side that avoided the drop last season.

"I've had both good and bad in League One. I'm sure Shrewsbury will be part of the good," said Ebanks-Landell.

"(Two promotions) aren't bad on the CV but two relegations aren't so good either, we'll try to sweep those under the carpet!

"I was young at Wolves with the gaffer and at Sheffield United I had more of a role there and enjoyed it thoroughly.

"It wasn't easy at Rochdale, it wasn't easy to go there with the position they're in but we ended up getting the goal we wanted.

"I've won in League One before and it feels good. I've lost and the lows don't feel good. I don't want to feel that taste again."

The move comes as a big switch for the powerful defender, who has been at Wolves since aged eight.

He added: "I've had my whole life at that club, growing up there from an eight year old to now 26.

"It's been long with some ups and downs but for the most part it's been good."