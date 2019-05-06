Sam Ricketts: Greg Docherty gave Shrewsbury Town everything

The 22-year-old racked up 50 games for Town over a hugely successful loan spell from boyhood club Rangers, making his final appearance against Walsall on Saturday.

Docherty was offered a tremendous reception on his farewell from the Town faithful.

“The ovation was thoroughly deserved. He’s a midfield player with 10 goals and 11 assists,” said Ricketts of Docherty’s impressive contribution.

“But it’s not just that, it’s his sheer enthusiasm to work hard.

“He doesn’t get everything right, we all make mistakes. Sometimes he works too hard and runs out of position, but he gives his all.

“Every game he gives his all, he doesn’t leave anything behind.

Docherty’s energy levels and work rate have been a common trait in his performances this season.

While managing double figures for goals and assists is an impressive return and shows the creativity he possesses.

Advertising

The Scot is now desperate to return to Ibrox and force his way into Steven Gerrard’s team as a changed player.

Ricketts added: “That’s what fans appreciate to watch, someone that puts their heart and soul on the sleeve and he’s brought into the club.

“He’s a loan player but he’s done everything he could for Shrewsbury Town every day in training and every performance he’s put in.”