Mat Sadler announces Shrewsbury Town departure

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Club captain Mat Sadler has revealed he is leaving Shrewsbury Town at the end of his contract this summer.

Mat Sadler (AMA)

The long-serving 34-year-old, who has made more than 200 Town appearances, helped keep a clean sheet on the final day draw against Walsall - coming on as second-half sub for his first appearance in three months.

Sadler said that, if it were up to him, he would remain at the football club he loves.

The defender is not retiring from playing and will feature elsewhere from next season and beyond. But he added he would happily return to Town in another capacity one day.

More follows...

