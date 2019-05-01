Sam Ricketts wants Fejiri Okenabirhie to be the main man at Shrewsbury Town

The hitman was Town’s hero from the substitutes’ bench as he poached a crucial equaliser at Coventry on Sunday, sealing the point that confirmed Salop’s safety.

It is understood 16-goal Okenabirhie is set to play a more regular role leading the line for Ricketts in League One next season.

The 23-year-old has needed to bide his time of late having gone since April 6 without a start but the former Dagenham man made a point with his instant impact from the bench at the Ricoh Arena.

“Fey is a natural goalscorer, that’s what he is,” said Ricketts, who has rotated between Okenabirhie and Stoke loanee Tyrese Campbell for the lone striker position.

“What pleased me as much as the goal was his work rate when he came on. His desire to work, press and harry has to be a given for all players.

“That was the most pleasing thing. And then off the back of his work rate, he gets a goal.”

Ricketts has watched Okenabirhie for some time and tried to sign the frontman while in charge at Wrexham, but lost out as the striker moved to Shropshire.

Asked if Ricketts sees huge potential in Okenabirhie, the boss replied: “Yes I do. He’s a young player who has stepped up two leagues, scored 16 goals, 10 in the league in his first season coming out of non-league.

Advertising

“There’s an awful lot in there to get out of him. What he is is a natural goalscorer. Give him the ball in the box and he’ll hit the target. Then, more often than not, he’ll score more goals.”

Okenabirhie has one fixture left to score two league goals and overtake James Collins’ haul of 17 goals – the most managed by a Town player in a decade.

The run goes back to the 2008/09 season, when Town legend Grant Holt smashed 28 goals.

The striker did not start a league game for Shrews until mid-October. He was used sparingly by former boss John Askey, who made him his first signing as Town boss last summer.